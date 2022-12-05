Former Sec. of Education appointed new SUNY Chancellor

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- A new SUNY Chancellor has been named.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced John B. King Jr. has been appointed by the board of trustees to be the SUNY system’s 15th chancellor. He replaces interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley.

Previously, King served as the Secretary of Education under President Barack Obama.

“I look forward to working with him on our ambitious goal of transforming SUNY into the top statewide system of public higher education in the country,” said Governor Hochul.

Hochul also pointed out King’s New York roots as an ideal leader for the SUNY system.

King said he was humbled to accept the position.

Public education quite literally saved my life when I lost both of my parents at a young age, and I have dedicated my professional career ever since to ensure that every student has access to the academic opportunities that they need and deserve,” King said. “I look forward to working with all members of our campus communities, lawmakers, and stakeholders to bring SUNY to new heights and maximize its potential.”

King is currently the president of The Education Trust, a nonprofit that promotes high academic achievement for all students in early childhood, K-12 education, and higher education.

King became the first non-interim SUNY Chancellor since Jim Malatras who announced his resignation from his position in December 2021 after text messages of him mocking one of the women who accused former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment were released.

Malatras official resigned on Jan. 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.