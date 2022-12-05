Maine-Endwell captures second-straight football state title with dramatic 26-25 win in Class B championship game

By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The number one ranked Maine-Endwell Spartans completed their undefeated season with a down-to-the wire 26-25 win over Pleasantville in the Class B State Championship Game.

Maine-Endwell got out to a 7-0 lead in the second quarter but by halftime they only had a 14-13 advantage. Pleasantville then began the second half with a touchdown to take the lead and make it 19-14. The Spartans then scored 12 unanswered points to go up 26-19. Then, with less than three minutes left in the game and trailing by one, Pleasantville failed to convert on fourth down allowing Maine-Endwell to seal the close win.

It is the Spartans second-straight state championship and seventh in program history.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged in Vestal crash that killed student
Alert for missing Endicott man removed
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in shots fired incident
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Union-Endicott parents raise concerns over anti-bullying policies after death of student

Latest News

Binghamton men’s basketball falls to Stonehill on buzzer beater
Binghamton women’s basketball outlasts Fairfield, 77-72
Union-Endicott falls in Class A state title game
Tioga wins Class D State Championship