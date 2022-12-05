New York Mets sign pitcher Justin Verlander to two-year, $86 million deal

NEW YORK (AP) - Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets. The deal includes a vesting third-year option.

Verlander, who turns 40 in February, returned from Tommy John surgery to lead the Houston Astros to their second World Series championship in 2022. He had the lowest ERA in the majors and was a unanimous winner of his third Cy Young Award -- becoming the first player to earn the prize after not pitching in the previous season.

He went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 28 starts this past season and made his ninth All-Star team. Verlander won Game 5 in Philadelphia for the first World Series victory of his illustrious career, then became a free agent in November after opting out of the $25 million salary he would have earned in 2023.

After losing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers via free agency, the Mets now will pair Verlander atop their rotation with Max Scherzer, who is also a three-time Cy Young Award winner.

It will be the first time that Verlander pitches a full season in the National League after spending with a career with the Astros and Detroit Tigers, where he pitched for his first 13 seasons.

