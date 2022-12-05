NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York’s state health commissioner will resign Jan. 1 after 13 months in the job to return to Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday that she was leaving so the next commissioner can lead the department for a full four-year term under Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won election to her first full term last month.
Hochul says in a statement that Bassett led the Health Department during a challenging time, battling the coronavirus, monkey pox and polio outbreaks.
Bassett is a former New York City health commissioner and became the state commissioner in December 2021 after leaving Harvard.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.