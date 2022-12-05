NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York’s state health commissioner will resign Jan. 1 after 13 months in the job to return to Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday that she was leaving so the next commissioner can lead the department for a full four-year term under Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won election to her first full term last month.

Hochul says in a statement that Bassett led the Health Department during a challenging time, battling the coronavirus, monkey pox and polio outbreaks.

Thank you @GovKathyHochul and the team at @HealthNYGov. I will always consider myself a New Yorker, and I will be cheering on the Department’s accomplishments in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/XcMGpz803c — Dr. Mary T. Bassett (@DrMaryTBassett) December 2, 2022

Bassett is a former New York City health commissioner and became the state commissioner in December 2021 after leaving Harvard.

