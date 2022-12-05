NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard

(WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York’s state health commissioner will resign Jan. 1 after 13 months in the job to return to Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday that she was leaving so the next commissioner can lead the department for a full four-year term under Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won election to her first full term last month.

Hochul says in a statement that Bassett led the Health Department during a challenging time, battling the coronavirus, monkey pox and polio outbreaks.

Bassett is a former New York City health commissioner and became the state commissioner in December 2021 after leaving Harvard.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in shots fired incident
17-year-old charged in Vestal crash that killed student
Alert for missing Endicott man removed
Union-Endicott parents raise concerns over anti-bullying policies after death of student
Union-Endicott wide receiver Latrail Jones carries the ball upfield in the 2022 Class A State...
Union-Endicott football falls to Somers in Class A state championship game

Latest News

CDC says Broome County has ‘high’ level COVID-19 again
It’s Diabetes Awareness Month, here’s what you should know.
Broome Co. Health Dept. hosting drug take-back day, launch of syringe disposal kiosk
Tioga Co. Health Departments reminds public of lead poisoning dangers