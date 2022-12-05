Owego man charged with child pornography

OWEGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested an Owego man on a child pornography charge.

State Police said 19-year-old Aidan J. Wagner was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

The Bureau of Criminal investigation with the assistance of the Troop “C” Computer Crimes Unit, conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation that determined Wagner was in possession of images depicting child pornography.

Wagner was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan .17, 2023.

