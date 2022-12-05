Periods of rain and dry weather Tuesday

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 29-35

Tuesday: 70% chance of scattered showers. Rainfall: 0.05-0.33″ High: 43-48

Tuesday Night: Steady to slowly rising temps. Chance of showers. Low: 39-43↑

Forecast Discussion:

A weak surface trough will settle over the area Tuesday and some scattered showers and even a few periods of moderate to steady rain are expected to move through Tuesday. Rainfall will not be enough to cause any flood concerns. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures may actually slowly rise. More scattered showers are expected.

Some lingering rain showers are possible midweek, but, again, we do not anticipate an all-day rainfall event. Highs climb to near 50.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some mixed showers may develop Saturday but Sunday and Monday are looking dry.

