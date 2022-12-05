A quiet start to the work week

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 40 (38-44) Wind S 10-20 mph



Today will be one of the nicer days in the 7-day forecast. High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase tonight with late showers moving in. There could be a few snowflakes.

Warm air tries to move in Tuesday. We’ll also have a cold front to our west. These features will give

us clouds and showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the low moves out, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday. We will be a little cooler. More seasonable.

We’ll get another shot of wet weather later in the week. A low moving in from the west will give us

clouds and rain Friday. Cool enough for some mixed showers Saturday and Sunday.

