Southern Tier AIDS Program returns with 10th annual fundraiser

On Sunday, The Southern Tier AIDS Program welcomed guest to its 10th annual Hair Warz show.
(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST
Executive Director of The Southern Tier AIDS Program John Barry said due to COVID-19, this is the first time in two years STAP hosted the event.

He said for the past ten years, the fantasy hair show has brought many salons together to raise money and awareness for HIV and AIDS.

“For us it’s a celebration again because so many good things are happening in our world fewer people are being infected with HIV every day, we have good prevention methods that people that have the disease are living longer and longer lives so were going to celebrate,” he said.

Barry said he is thankful for all the support the fundraiser has received throughout the years and can’t wait to return again next year.

