Third person dies in fireworks warehouse fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A third person has died from a a fireworks warehouse fire.

The company that owns the warehouse that caught fire with workers trapped inside is responding to the tragedy.

Orange County Sheriff’s office said Landon Bourland was 24 years old.

The family’s spokesperson said he died at the hospital Friday with loved ones by his side.

According to a GoFundMe, Bourland worked for Universal Studios, proudly doing things he loved like special effects, makeup and fireworks.

The company that owns the unit where flames erupted around 7 p.m. Thursday, Magic in the Sky, said there were eight employees on site.

Three of them were outside in the parking lot and five of them were inside. They said suddenly a fire broke out.

Three adults and one teenager were stuck inside the warehouse as fireworks exploded around them.

Firefighters had to make their way through to pull out the four employees before rushing them to the hospital.

A fifth person later ended up in the hospital.

The sheriff’s office released the names of the two other victims who died: David Gonzalez, 22 years old, and Lindsey Phillips, 23.

In a statement, Magic in the Sky said in part, “Safety is and always has been our company’s No. 1 priority. Our highly qualified personnel are trained on a regular basis in the procedures used to properly handle and prep pyrotechnic products for entertainment productions that we produce. We will conduct a thorough and complete review of this incident and make our findings available to the public.”

Teams from different agencies have been at the scene, seeking answers with the state fire marshal leading the investigation.

More than 80 firefighters and dozens of rescue vehicles responded to the scene. There’s no word yet on what triggered the blaze.

