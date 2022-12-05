Truth Pharm to host ornament making memorial for opioid victims

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST
(WBNG) -- Truth Pharm is hosting an ornament-making memorial event on Dec. 6.

The event is held to remember those who died in the opioid epidemic and substance-related causes. Anyone who attends to asked to bring a photo of their loved one with them.

Two ornaments will be made. One for your family and one to leave with Truth Pharm.

