Truth Pharm to host ornament making memorial for opioid victims

(WBNG) -- Truth Pharm is hosting an ornament-making memorial event on Dec. 6.

The event is held to remember those who died in the opioid epidemic and substance-related causes. Anyone who attends to asked to bring a photo of their loved one with them.

Two ornaments will be made. One for your family and one to leave with Truth Pharm.

