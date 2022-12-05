Woman killed in crash with tractor-trailer

COLUMBUS, NY (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a crash in the town of Columbus, NY Monday morning.

New York State Police said troopers were dispatched to the area of State Route 8 and County Route 25 around 11 a.m. for the crash.

Police said a tractor-trailer was making a right turn from Route 8 to Route 25 when a van struck the rear of it.

The passenger of the van, a woman from Rome, NY, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the van, a male from Lee Center, NY was airlifted to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse. Police said the driver does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

