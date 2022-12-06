70-year-old charged with forcible touching following complaint at nursing home

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 70-year-old Charles David of Delhi, NY on Tuesday.

Deputies received a complaint from the Delhi Rehabilitation Center that said there was unwanted sexual contact between residents at the facility on Nov. 21.

An investigation revealed David subjected two female victims to unwanted sexual contact on two separate occasions at the facilities. One victim was a staff member and the other was another resident.

David was charged with two counts of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

David was processed and issued a criminal summons directing him to return to court at a later date in accordance with state bail reform laws.

