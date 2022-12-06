Crooked Mouth Brewing has successful opening weekend

View of Crooked Mouth Brewing's bar area
View of Crooked Mouth Brewing's bar area(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A new brewery has opened its doors in Endicott.

This past weekend Crooked Mouth Brewing welcomed residents to enjoy a variety of craft beer, wine, cider, and food.

Owners Josh Olson and Sean Campbell are Endicott natives who first started brewing from their garage about 5 years go.

Olson said opening weekend had a great turnout and they are excited for the future of the brewery.

“It went really well. It was a pretty incredible weekend,” said Olson. “A lot of people came out to support us and that was really great to see.”

Crooked Mouth Brewing is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. It is located at the former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop at 231 Vestal Avenue.

For more information on the menu items and special seasonal beers, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in shots fired incident
17-year-old charged in Vestal crash that killed student
Alert for missing Endicott man removed
Union-Endicott parents raise concerns over anti-bullying policies after death of student
Union-Endicott wide receiver Latrail Jones carries the ball upfield in the 2022 Class A State...
Union-Endicott football falls to Somers in Class A state championship game

Latest News

Last day to donate to the Holiday Giving Box program is Dec. 10.
Holiday Giving Box to feed local families, donations needed
According to Area Booking Manager Sheila Sullivan with the Red Cross, someone is in need for...
Winter months to come call for more blood donors
Broome County Health Department reminding residents to get the flu shot as infections rise
Broome County Health Department reminding residents to get the flu shot as infections rise
Former of Broome County District Attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny
Former of Broome County District Attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny