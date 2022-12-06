Crooked Mouth Brewing has successful opening weekend

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A new brewery has opened its doors in Endicott.

This past weekend Crooked Mouth Brewing welcomed residents to enjoy a variety of craft beer, wine, cider, and food.

Owners Josh Olson and Sean Campbell are Endicott natives who first started brewing from their garage about 5 years go.

Olson said opening weekend had a great turnout and they are excited for the future of the brewery.

“It went really well. It was a pretty incredible weekend,” said Olson. “A lot of people came out to support us and that was really great to see.”

Crooked Mouth Brewing is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. It is located at the former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop at 231 Vestal Avenue.

For more information on the menu items and special seasonal beers, follow this link.

