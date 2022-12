ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Performing Arts Center and The Fuse Dance Center present “The Nutcracker” this weekend.

Tickets are almost sold out! You can get your tickets, which are $20 for reserved seating and $18 for seniors and children here.

Friday and Saturday’s shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m.

