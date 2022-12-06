A gray, damp, day

A few early flakes
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and rain showers. There could be some early snowflakes. .10-.25″ (.70″) 70% High 46

(42-48) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

Warm air will move in Tuesday. We’ll also have a cold front to our west. These features will give

us clouds, rain and showers Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be some early snowflakes Tuesday.

As the low moves out, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday. We will be a little cooler. More seasonable.

We’ll get another shot of wet weather later in the week. A low moving in from the west will give us

clouds and rain and showers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There could bw some snow showers mixed in.

Periods of rain and dry weather Tuesday
