Holiday Giving Box to feed local families, donations needed

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Fundraising for the “Holiday Giving Box” is underway and there’s just five days left to donate.

For the past three years, local families facing food insecurity have received assistance during the holiday season through this initiative.

This year, the Holiday Giving Box program is a collaborative effort between Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, the Agency, CHOW and Broome-Tioga BOCES.

Each holiday meal box feeds a family of four to six and includes items like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sparkling cider, and fresh produce grown by local farmers.

“We’re working very closely with our local farmers to provide fresh ingredients like squash, potatoes, carrots and onions,” said Broome-Tioga BOCES Associate Director of Programs, Tara Kenyon. “To be able to support our local farmers and support our local community is very important to us.”

This year’s goal is to raise a total of $11,250 for 225 boxes. Thirty meal boxes will also be donated to local veterans.

The meals with be distributed to the families and veterans by volunteers from local school districts.

“The number of food insecure people in our community is way too high,” said CHOW Executive Director Les Aylesworth. “We’re hoping that in doing this, we can at least one day of the year make a family’s day brighter because they know when they sit down, they’re going to have a really good meal.”

The Agency and Larger Leadership Alliance announced they will match 50 Holiday Giving Boxes this year -- putting the program closer to its goal.

People interested in donating can find more information here. The last day to donate is December 10.

