Johnson City Police shutdown illegitimate weed shop

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Police said it shut down a marijuana store for operating without a license in Johnson City.

Police Chief Brent Dodge said two employees of the store, named “High Standards” were arrested and charged with unlawful marijuana possession. He said the store basically popped up on Floral Avenue overnight and was not a legitimate business.

He said the store was not permitted to sell marijuana.

New York State began issuing licenses for legal pot in November with an approved application.

