Meta threatens to remove news content from social apps

The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad...
The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites access to their content.(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove all news content from its sites if Congress passes a law to allow news organizations to negotiate with tech companies to distribute their stories.

The bill would allow news groups to bargain collectively with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites like Facebook access to their content.

There are reports Congress will add the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to the Defense Authorization Bill.

That may create an easier path for the legislation to pass.

A spokesperson for Meta said Monday if Congress approves the legislation, the company would be forced to consider removing all news content from its platforms.

Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation
Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)

The tech industry strongly opposes the bill.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in shots fired incident
Former of Broome County District Attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
17-year-old charged in Vestal crash that killed student
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
FILE - The Heisman Trophy, as seen in this 1978 file photo, is awarded each year to an...
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists
According to Area Booking Manager Sheila Sullivan with the Red Cross, someone is in need for...
Winter months to come call for more blood donors
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights