More midweek showers, but a drying trend ensues

Tonight: Cloudy and damp with a chance of showers. Chance of rain is 60%. Low: 42-47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of occasional showers. High: 46-50

Wednesday Night: Slight chance of a few showers. Low: 35-38

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy weather lasts tonight with areas of showers possible. Lows stay in the 40s and don’t move too much.

Some lingering rain showers are likely on Wednesday, but again, we do not anticipate an all-day rainfall event. Highs climb to near 50. The chance of rain is around 60%.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Saturday has also trended dry over the last 24 hours, so we have removed the mention of precipitation. Sunday, however, could bring a few rain or snow showers to us instead.

