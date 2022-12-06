Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

(Phil Anderson)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Sherburne, NY on Monday.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a sedan on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls around 6:15 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and was standing in the middle of the road.

The dead has been identified as 30-year-old Megan E. Mikalunas of North Norwich. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police noted that the driver of the vehicle that struck Mikalunas immediately stopped and flagged down another vehicle to call 911.

Members of Sherburne EMS and members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former of Broome County District Attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny
Woman killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Owego man charged with child pornography
View of Crooked Mouth Brewing's bar area
Crooked Mouth Brewing has successful opening weekend
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Johnson City Police shutdown illegitimate weed shop
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Some Weis ice cream recalled due to undeclared soy, coconut allergens
View of Crooked Mouth Brewing's bar area
Crooked Mouth Brewing has successful opening weekend