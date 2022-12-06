Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

(WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Sherburne, NY on Monday.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a sedan on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls around 6:15 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and was standing in the middle of the road.

The dead has been identified as 30-year-old Megan E. Mikalunas of North Norwich. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police noted that the driver of the vehicle that struck Mikalunas immediately stopped and flagged down another vehicle to call 911.

Members of Sherburne EMS and members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

