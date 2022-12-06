Some Weis ice cream recalled due to undeclared soy, coconut allergens

(WBNG) -- The Food & Drug Administration posted a recall regarding select Weis-branded ice cream.

According to the FDA and Weis Markets, Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens, posing a danger to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these products.

The container says Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream and the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream. The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell-by date of Nov. 8, 2023. The product was produced on Nov. 8.

Weis said as of Nov. 23 there have been no illnesses reported.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and coconut, Weis said.

Anyone who purchased the product can get a full refund.

