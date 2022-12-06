Some Weis ice cream recalled due to undeclared soy, coconut allergens

(Food & Drug Administration/Weis Markets)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Food & Drug Administration posted a recall regarding select Weis-branded ice cream.

According to the FDA and Weis Markets, Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens, posing a danger to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these products.

The container says Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream and the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream. The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell-by date of Nov. 8, 2023. The product was produced on Nov. 8.

Weis said as of Nov. 23 there have been no illnesses reported.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and coconut, Weis said.

Anyone who purchased the product can get a full refund.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former of Broome County District Attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny
Woman killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Owego man charged with child pornography
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

View of Crooked Mouth Brewing's bar area
Crooked Mouth Brewing has successful opening weekend
Last day to donate to the Holiday Giving Box program is Dec. 10.
Holiday Giving Box to feed local families, donations needed
According to Area Booking Manager Sheila Sullivan with the Red Cross, someone is in need for...
Winter months to come call for more blood donors
Broome County Health Department reminding residents to get the flu shot as infections rise
Broome County Health Department reminding residents to get the flu shot as infections rise