Stolen records of former Broome County District Attorney’s crimes include DWI, assault on a police officer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korhcak gave new details into the guilty plea of former Broome County District Attorney Stephen K. Cornwell.

Cornwell pleaded guilty Monday to grand larceny in the fourth degree in Broome County Supreme Court. He admitted to stealing Broome County District Attorney felony-case records in March 2019.

Korchak revealed Tuesday that those records included his own arrest and charges from 1995. The records said Cornwell was arrested for a DWI, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Korchak said he was made aware of the missing records in 2021, two years after Cornwell’s term as district attorney had ended.

A former administrative assistant to Cornwell, James Worhach, also pleaded guilty to altering computer records and stealing his own case file for a 2013 DWI conviction. Korchak said other files were involved and those files have been recovered and were collateral to the priority documents.

Cornwell was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and a $5,000 fine. The case was prosecuted by the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office due to a conflict of interest in the Broome County District Attorney’s Office. Korchak said he worked closely with Cornwell in the past.

Cornwell served as the district attorney from 2016 to 2019 before deciding not to run for reelection.

The Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office said Cornwell will have his license to practice law revoked.

