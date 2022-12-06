Tri-Cities Opera presents ‘Amahl & The Night Visitors’

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Tri-Cities Opera will present “Amahl & The Night Visitors” Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at its location at 315 Clinton St. in Binghamton.

Tickets start at $25. You can call 607-772-0400 or email tickets@tricitiesopera.org for ticket information.

Amahl & The Night Visitors tells the story of a young shepherd boy with a disability and his mother as they meet the Three Wise Men.

