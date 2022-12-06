Winter months to come call for more blood donors

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - The Red Cross is always in need of donors, but the need grows during the holiday season and the soon-to-be winter months.

In fact, according to Area Booking Manager Sheila Sullivan with the Red Cross, someone is in need for blood every two seconds.

“Holidays are a challenging time for us to begin with,” said Sullivan. “Add on top of that inclimate weather we don’t know if we’re going to get it or if we’re not, flu season is coming and they’re saying that’s going to be a hard one this year, and our schools are going to be off.”

A slew of recurring factors add to a stress for donations, but there is something unique this time around.

“We’re not used to seeing the dip in donations this soon in December. It does make us a little concerned,” said Sullivan.

To give blood you must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds, and in general good health.

“I have three drives right at the top of my head,” said Sullivan. “On the 8th, we’re going to be at Chenango Bridge and Chenango Forks Fire Department. On the 10th, we’re going to be at the Harley-Davidson store. They’re kind enough to host a blood drive for us so you can do some Christmas shopping and save somebody’s life. Then on the 13th, we’re going to be at Grace Point Church on Old Vestal Road. Those are just a few.”

If a blood drive doesn’t fit your schedule, blood donation centers are another option.

“We definitely prefer appointments,” said Sullivan. “We’ll take walk-ins as we can.”

When it comes to blood type, O+ is the most common blood type and O- is the universal donor.

As long as you aren’t exhibiting symptoms after a Covid-19 or flu shot, you can give blood as soon as the same day.

To see local blood drive locations, head to this website.

