Binghamton City School’s Foundation celebrates $250K in grants with special ‘When Teacher’s Dream’ Christmas Tree

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School’s Foundation has granted the wishes of Broome County teachers for 15 years.

More than $250,000 has been given away in grants in that time. To celebrate, the foundation has decorated a Christmas Tree at the Roberson Museum. The tree has been named the “When Teachers Dream” tree.

President of Binghamton City School’s Foundation Jennifer Corby joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to talk about the achievement.

