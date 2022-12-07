Binghamton Police investigating situation that prompted SWAT response downtown

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police are investigating an incident that involved a SWAT Team response in downtown Binghamton Wednesday.

Binghamton police told 12 News a standoff occurred on Susquehanna Street prompting a heavy police response to the area. Police said it was reported that there was a person holding onto a handgun in the vicinity.

Authorities said as of 4 p.m. Wednesday the situation became under control and there is no threat to the public. However, the situation is still being investigated.

Several streets were closed as officers worked at the scene.

Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

