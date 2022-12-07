Binghamton University students hold 13th annual holiday toy drive

Toys for kids with cancer
Toys for kids with cancer(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Dec. 6 Binghamton University students from the Rohr Chabad Center for student life hosted their yearly toy drive at the Chenango-Champlain Center on campus.

This is the thirteenth year the university has held this toy drive, and this year the students managed to raise $33,000 worth of toys in the span of only two months.

A display was made at the celebration earlier this evening, where the presents gathered were put on display before being donated.

“Every year we keep compounding and raising our goal, it’s an amazing sight. I think the most incredible thing that stands out is that giving is not lost on us. We have students that are being so generous that are asking their parents and their families and friends, and it is contagious this thing of giving.” said Goldie Ohana.

The students at Binghamton University were happy to provide toys for those who might not have them this holiday season.

The toys will be donated to children with cancer through the NY based Chai Lifeline Organization.

