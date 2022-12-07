BOCES students partner with Habitat for Humanity to build third home

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES and Broome County Habitat for Humanity will be partnering up once again to build a home for a local family in need.

BOCES trades students and Habitat for Humanity have been working together since 2016 -- building two homes to help provide affordable, stable housing to local families.

“They’ve been not only super committed but supportive,” said BC Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mari Giurastante. “The kids are really getting an opportunity to get some hands-on experience with the trades that they’re learning and seeing, that they can really make a difference in their community.”

BOCES and Habitat for Humanity announced Tuesday they are constructing a third home in the community. Carpentry students got to raise the first wall of the third home.

“This will be our third house that we’ve done,” said Broome-Tioga BOCES Center for Career and Technical Excellence Matt Sheehan. “For our kids to be able to go back and say hey I built that house 20 years from now, they’re going to be able to do that, what more could you ask for as a high school student to have that experience and opportunity.”

Once the house is completed, it will be moved to 6 Linda Drive, which is right next-door to the second house the students helped build.

Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager, Jim Weidman, said once the house is moved, students we’ll learn to do plumbing in the basement, learn how the sewer lines hook up and learn some of the other finish work.

Students involved in the project said they are grateful for this hands-on experience that will benefit the community and their future career paths.

“I plan on joining the Carpenters Union when I graduate and it’s going to help me out in the long run,” said senior student Jack Woodcock.

“It’s a really good experience for students because we get to learn what it’s like working on a project that’s actually going towards something,” said senior student Ethan Gonzalez. “It’s a very good cause because it’s going towards helping people in need.”

