Broome County Supreme Court judge demands new legislative maps to drawn

Politics
Politics(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Broome County Supreme Court Judge Joseph McBride has declared a gerrymandered legislative map enacted at the Broome County Legislature and signed into the law by Executive Jason Garner as void.

Plaintiffs filed the action for the declaratory judgment and claimed the specific violations include creating county legislative districts unequal in population, using the wrong population data set and dividing the Town of Maine into three districts which they said was a violation.

McBride ordered the county legislature to draw a new map without delay. The decision was declared on Dec. 6.

The initial complaint filed on May 24, 2022, said the new maps violated multiple state laws. Including a law that states districts should be nearly equal in population with only a 5% differential between the highest, a law that states the lowest population of districts and a law that said districts should not be drawn so they discourage competition between candidates or political parties.

The complaint also said the Town of Maine was divided in the new map despite having less than 40% of a full ratio for each district and should have been divided.

