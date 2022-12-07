High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-6-22)
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The 2022-2023 winter sports season has arrived! Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 6:
Boys’ Basketball:
Oneonta - 64, Sidney - 39
Blue Ridge (PA) - 70, Vestal - 64
Worcester - 33, South Kortright - 71
Girls’ Basketball:
Horseheads - 49, Maine-Endwell - 59
Elmira - 63, Johnson City - 70
Ithaca - 40, Union-Endicott - 64
Windsor - 32, Chenango Valley - 44
Harpursville - 32, Bainbridge-Guilford - 43
Seton Catholic - 31, Norwich - 57
Corning - 54, Binghamton - 43
Chenango Forks - 61, Oneonta - 35
