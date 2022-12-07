High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-6-22)

Basketballs sit on a rack before a game
Basketballs sit on a rack before a game(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The 2022-2023 winter sports season has arrived! Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 6:

Boys’ Basketball:

Oneonta - 64, Sidney - 39

Blue Ridge (PA) - 70, Vestal - 64

Worcester - 33, South Kortright - 71

Girls’ Basketball:

Horseheads - 49, Maine-Endwell - 59

Elmira - 63, Johnson City - 70

Ithaca - 40, Union-Endicott - 64

Windsor - 32, Chenango Valley - 44

Harpursville - 32, Bainbridge-Guilford - 43

Seton Catholic - 31, Norwich - 57

Corning - 54, Binghamton - 43

Chenango Forks - 61, Oneonta - 35

