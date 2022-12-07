Johnson City Police investigating multiple shots fired incident

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Police said they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to Albert Street around 10 p.m. after multiple people reported the shots fired to dispatchers. However, police said a victim or bullet holes could not be found.

Police also said there was no evidence as to what could premeditate the shots fired incident.

Stay with 12 News for more information.

