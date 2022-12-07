Johnson City Police investigating multiple shots fired incident

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Police said they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to Albert Street around 10 p.m. after multiple people reported the shots fired to dispatchers. However, police said a victim or bullet holes could not be found.

Police also said there was no evidence as to what could premeditate the shots fired incident.

