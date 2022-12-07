Mild temperatures

Clouds and showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .10-.25″ 60% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph

A low/cold front will give us clouds, rain and showers today. Temperatures will be well above average.

The cold front will come through later today. This will give us some showers and will be followed by

some cooler temperatures.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a few mixed showers. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night.

Quiet weather continues Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies Friday, mostly cloudy skies Saturday.

A low moving in from the west will give us clouds and snow Sunday and Monday.

Seasonably cold Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

