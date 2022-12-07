New York Mets sign pitcher Jose Quintana to two-year, $26 million deal

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws during the first inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round. Three members of its rotation became free agents this offseason, and the Mets also had several openings in their bullpen.

Ace right-hander Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with New York on Monday.

Quintana played for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season, going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander was terrific after he was traded to the Cardinals in August, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 appearances for the NL Central champions.

Quintana also worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings for St. Louis in his lone playoff start, but the Cardinals were eliminated by Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City Police shutdown illegitimate weed shop
70-year-old charged with forcible touching following complaint at nursing home
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
View of Crooked Mouth Brewing's bar area
Crooked Mouth Brewing has successful opening weekend
Steve Cornwell
Stolen records of former Broome County District Attorney’s crimes include DWI, assault on a police officer

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run,...
Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360 million, 9-year deal
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
Maine-Endwell guard Kaety L'Amoreaux (4) takes the ball upcourt in the first quarter of a high...
Highlights: Horseheads vs. Maine-Endwell (girls’ basketball)
Johnson City guard Emma Phelan (3) prepares to defend during the third quarter of a high school...
Highlights: Elmira vs. Johnson City (girls’ basketball)