Plant your roots and shimmy at the Waterman Center’s ‘Wonderful Winter Activity Day’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- How do animals survive in the winter?

The Waterman Conservation Education Center will host a learning session where children can learn how animals survive the cold. Children who attend can learn how to do the “tree dance.”

The “Wonderful Winter Activity Day” will be held on Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be guided hikes, crafts and refreshments.

Tickets are $5.

