Quiet stretch coming up but could snow be in the weekend forecast?

Tonight: Cloudy and damp with some sprinkles possible. Low: 37-42

Thursday: Slight chance of morning rain/snow shower or flurry. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 39-44

Thursday Night: Variable clouds to clear. Low: 21-26

Forecast Discussion:

Damp conditions are expected to remain tonight with areas of drizzle possible. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Clouds slowly fade into some sunshine for Thursday afternoon and Friday. High pressure hangs on into Saturday, too, providing some nice tranquil weather for a few days! Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday, however, changes with the potential of snow. It does NOT look like a significant snowfall event, and the snow will be wet and potentially elevation-driven. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday through Wednesday looks quiet and seasonable with highs in the 30s.

