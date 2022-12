(WBNG) -- A valued holiday tradition returns to Castle Gardens on Dec. 9. It’s the ninth annual Deck the Hearth Celebration!

It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hearth at Castle Gardens. Guests are invited to attend a silent auction all proceeds to benefit the Broome County Humane Society.

