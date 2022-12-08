Binghamton University plans on building new 300-seat lecture hall

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A new lecture hall is coming to Binghamton University in the future.

Binghamton University announced it received $60 million in funding from the State University of New York Construction (SUCF) for the design and construction of a new lecture hall and classroom building. The university said the new building will provide cutting-edge, high-impact learning spaces for the campus.

The new building will not replace the current lecture hall in the center of campus, the university said.

“This new building will serve as a hub for students to take classes and study in the Information Commons,” said University President Harvey Stenger. “It will help meet current and future demand for our largest classes, and provide space for more classes at convenient times for faculty and students.”

The university said the new building will help with the increasing student enrollment.

The building will include a 300-seat lecture hall, a 180-seat lecture hall, a 100-seat active-learning classroom, two learning studios, 23 general-purpose classrooms, three computer rooms and an information commons.

Recently, the university said it is exploring integration with SUNY Broome.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.