Binghamton University plans on building new 300-seat lecture hall

(Binghamton University)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A new lecture hall is coming to Binghamton University in the future.

Binghamton University announced it received $60 million in funding from the State University of New York Construction (SUCF) for the design and construction of a new lecture hall and classroom building. The university said the new building will provide cutting-edge, high-impact learning spaces for the campus.

The new building will not replace the current lecture hall in the center of campus, the university said.

“This new building will serve as a hub for students to take classes and study in the Information Commons,” said University President Harvey Stenger. “It will help meet current and future demand for our largest classes, and provide space for more classes at convenient times for faculty and students.”

The university said the new building will help with the increasing student enrollment.

The building will include a 300-seat lecture hall, a 180-seat lecture hall, a 100-seat active-learning classroom, two learning studios, 23 general-purpose classrooms, three computer rooms and an information commons.

Recently, the university said it is exploring integration with SUNY Broome.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City Police shutdown illegitimate weed shop
Binghamton Police investigating situation that prompted SWAT response downtown
Johnson City Police investigating multiple shots fired incident
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside
Steve Cornwell
Stolen records of former Broome County District Attorney’s crimes include DWI, assault on a police officer

Latest News

Need help picking a Christmas Tree? Read this
SUNY Broome hosts 26th annual ‘Giving of the Toys’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters after Democratic Sen....
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
VINES receives nearly $10,000 donation from Olum’s