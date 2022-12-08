Breezy and cold

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few mixed showers. 0-T” 20% High 40 (36-42) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll have cloudy skies today. The chance of precipitation is very low, but we’ll have a few mixed showers.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night.

Quiet weather continues Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

A low moving in from the west will give us clouds and snow Sunday into Monday. There could be some rain mixing

with the snow.

Seasonably cold Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

