Breezy and cold

Sunday Snow?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few mixed showers. 0-T” 20% High 40 (36-42) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We’ll have cloudy skies today. The chance of precipitation is very low, but we’ll have a few mixed showers.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night.

Quiet weather continues Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

A low moving in from the west will give us clouds and snow Sunday into Monday. There could be some rain mixing

with the snow.

Seasonably cold Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City Police shutdown illegitimate weed shop
Binghamton Police investigating situation that prompted SWAT response downtown
Johnson City Police investigating multiple shots fired incident
Steve Cornwell
Stolen records of former Broome County District Attorney’s crimes include DWI, assault on a police officer
70-year-old charged with forcible touching following complaint at nursing home

Latest News

SOMETHING TO MONITOR
Quiet stretch coming up but could snow be in the weekend forecast?
wbng
Mild temperatures
No issues are expected
More midweek showers, but a drying trend ensues
More midweek showers expected
More midweek showers, but a drying trend ensues