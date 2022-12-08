High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-7-22)

Norwich guard Steven Dowdall (12) runs back on defense after scoring in the first quarter of a...
Norwich guard Steven Dowdall (12) runs back on defense after scoring in the first quarter of a high school boys basketball game against Seton Catholic.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Wednesday, December 7:

Boys’ Basketball:

Norwich - 26, Seton Catholic - 79

Binghamton - 77, Corning - 100

Johnson City - 72, Elmira - 88

Windsor - 28, Chenango Valley - 60

Greene - 44, Deposit-Hancock - 33

Walton - 57, Laurens/Milford - 48

Girls’ Basketball:

Greene - 52, Unadilla Valley - 32

Whitney Point - 25, Oneonta - 61

South Kortright - 53, Franklin - 30

Sidney - 55, Walton - 33

Unatego - 31, Delhi - 24

