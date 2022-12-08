High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-7-22)
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Wednesday, December 7:
Boys’ Basketball:
Norwich - 26, Seton Catholic - 79
Binghamton - 77, Corning - 100
Johnson City - 72, Elmira - 88
Windsor - 28, Chenango Valley - 60
Greene - 44, Deposit-Hancock - 33
Walton - 57, Laurens/Milford - 48
Girls’ Basketball:
Greene - 52, Unadilla Valley - 32
Whitney Point - 25, Oneonta - 61
South Kortright - 53, Franklin - 30
Sidney - 55, Walton - 33
Unatego - 31, Delhi - 24
