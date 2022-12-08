High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-7-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Wednesday, December 7:

Boys’ Basketball:

Norwich - 26, Seton Catholic - 79

Binghamton - 77, Corning - 100

Johnson City - 72, Elmira - 88

Windsor - 28, Chenango Valley - 60

Greene - 44, Deposit-Hancock - 33

Walton - 57, Laurens/Milford - 48

Girls’ Basketball:

Greene - 52, Unadilla Valley - 32

Whitney Point - 25, Oneonta - 61

South Kortright - 53, Franklin - 30

Sidney - 55, Walton - 33

Unatego - 31, Delhi - 24

