Hochul signs law improving safety of electric space heaters

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday to require space heaters to have thermostats, automatic shut-offs and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Hochul said the intention of the bill is to prevent heating-related injuries and deaths this winter. The legislation was signed less than a year after a fire at a Bronx apartment complex killed 19 people.

“After flames engulfed the Twin Parks apartments last year, we worked to help impacted families recover and vowed to never forget the tragedy and to protect New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “As the weather gets colder once again and we crank up the heat in our homes, this legislation will help prevent future disasters and keep New Yorkers safe as we ensure higher safety standards for all electric space heaters sold in our state.”

The new law amends the general business law to prohibit any retailer of electric space heaters from selling them in New York State without a thermostat, automatic shut off, and certification by a testing and certification body recognized and approved the United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

