Molina Healthcare, ‘Boris the Skeleton’ come together to bring donated gifts to children this Christmas

ENDICOTT, NY (WBNG) -- The holidays are a time when loved ones and friends exchange gifts with each other. However, not all families can afford presents to place under the tree. That’s why Terri Farrell created the program “Holidays & Hope”.

“This started based on a personal experience I had as a child,” she said.

The program supports children from age zero to 18. Farrell said 300 children and teens celebrated Christmas with a donated gift in the program’s first year.

But Farrell is not alone. The minds behind “Boris the Skeleton,” Samantha Dalla-Verde and Scott Varcadipane, opted to help Farrell with the program.

Every holiday season, “Boris the Skeleton” picks a different organization to help. All profits that Boris makes are donated to that organization. Boris teamed up with Holidays & Hope last year as well, raising $62,000 and helping more than 400 kids.

“I really look forward to it because when I was younger my family was one of the families that got help with programs like this,” Varcadipane said. “So being able to be the person to help, to give it to those kids in need, it makes me feel really good. At least the kids feel like when I did when I received the gifts.”

They strive to make it as personal as possible, requesting specific shoe and clothing sizes. Farrell said some kids even receive items such as TVs and Xboxes.

Find a wish list tree at these locations:

-Paula’s Coffee House

-Batch Coffee

-Kathy, Dave and Eric’s flavored coffee

-Nitty Gritty Details

-Our Country Hearts

-Airport Inn Bar and Grill

All gifts are to be returned to each location by Thursday, Dec. 15.

