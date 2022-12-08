Lokie Treats is teaching you how to decorate cookies this holiday season

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Owner of Lokie Treats and baker Kiesha Sebuharara joined Around the Tiers Thursday to show Steph and Julia some baking tricks and skills.

Children can learn how to make cookies in two upcoming classes. The first class on Dec. 10 will teach kids how to decorate cookies. The second class is on Dec. 17 and will go over gingerbread villages. The two classes are at 10 a.m.

You can find more information on classes on the Lokie Treats website.

