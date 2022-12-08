Need help picking a Christmas Tree? Read this

ITHACA (WBNG) -- With Christmas quickly approaching now is a great time to get a tree. But what can you do to choose the “perfect” tree?

Dr. Elizabeth Lamb with New York State Integrated Pest Management Program told 12 News there is no such thing as a perfect tree since everyone’s idea of perfect varies. But, Lamb says there are some steps you can take when picking out your tree.

Her first suggestion, no matter if you’re cutting your own or buying a pre-cut tree, is to make another cut on the base of the tree. This will allow the tree to take in more water, as well as keep healthier longer.

To keep it looking healthier, she also suggests keeping the tree away from heaters and vents, as, besides the fire risk, it will dry out the tree sooner.

She also advised that if you have ornaments on the heavier side, make sure your tree can handle the weight. She said trees such as Fraiser Firs and Spruce Trees have the stiffest branches, but Douglas Fir and White Pine aren’t the best choices.

Christmas trees take about eight to 10 years to be ready, and since the pandemic, Lamb noted that farms are closing down earlier in the season due to the lack of trees. She added that if you are heading out to the farm, talking to the growers will allow you the chance to hear what trees are the best.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.