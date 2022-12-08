Sunshine returns Friday

By Connor Thompson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tonight: Mixed clouds. Cold. Low: 24-29.

Friday: Early clouds give way to afternoon sun. High: 36-40.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 21-26.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40. Low: 27.

Sunday: Snow likely. Trace-3″. High: 35. Low: 28.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 35. Low: 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 34. Low: 20.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. High: 33. Low: 27.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 35. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

A cold night across the area, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

As we end the workweek, we will see some morning clouds before some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will approach the upper-30s. Clear conditions remain Friday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 20s.

We will remain dry on Saturday, but clouds will increase as we head into the evening period. Highs will be near 40. An area of low-pressure will enter from the Ohio River Valley, giving us the best chance to date of seeing some sticking snow. Snow amounts will be minor as temperatures will be above freezing, leading to wet snow. Snow totals will be between a T-3″.

As we head into next week, it will be a quiet stretch of weather with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

