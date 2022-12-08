SUNY Broome hosts 26th annual ‘Giving of the Toys’

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- For the 26th year, SUNY Broome Community College held its “Giving of the Toys” event.

School departments, clubs, and athletic teams, donated toys that will be given to the Broome County “Toys for Tots”, which is run by law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

Director of Toys For Tots Broome County Officer Chris Marshall of the Binghamton Police Department said that it’s great seeing college kids give back to the community they’ve lived in for their whole lives. He also said that it was great to see students who are in the area just for school, participate as well.

Broome Community College Student Assembly helps organize the event. A handful of the assembly was on hand to help receive the gifts and organize them.

Student Assembly President Ethan Roselle said it’s an honor to take part in the event for a second year and that the kids are going to love the toys that have been donated.

Marshall said that you have until Dec. 10 to drop off toys at numerous spots across Broome County. For a full list of locations, follow this link.

