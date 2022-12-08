Vestal Town Board holds vote to approve Bunn Hill Road joint sewer system project

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A board meeting was held this evening at the Vestal Town Hall where the town board discussed and voted on the Bunn Hill Road joint sewer project.

Members of the board gathered with members from the community to review the case behind the sewer system.

The Bunn Hill Road sewer project has been the center of concern in the vestal area as previous projects concerning Bunn Hill Road have been met with opposition from many Vestal locals.

Fred Rothman, a resident at the board meeting spoke with 12 News about his frustration with the outcome of sewer plan vote.

“In the public hearings, you had well over a hundred people speak in opposition to this, to probably less than 10 speak for it. In the two hearings on the sewer systems and sewer districts extension, no one in support spoke in support of this.” said Fred Rothman.

During the meeting the board made a motion to approve of the project, setting the plans for the extension of the sewer project in the Bunn Hill Road area.

