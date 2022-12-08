VINES receives nearly $10,000 donation from Olum’s

(Olum's)
By Matthew Benninger
Dec. 8, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Olum’s presented a $9,397 check to Volunteers Improving Neighborhoods Environment, or VINES on Wednesday.

The check was comprised of donations from Olum’s 19th Annual Vendor Appreciation Day on Aug. 11. Vendors, partners and employees were invited for a day of golf, food and companionship at the Willowbrook Golf Course in Cortland, NY.

Olum’s President Andrea Livingston presented the check to Executive Director of VINES Amelia LoDolce.

“For 106 years, Olum’s has shown our commitment to the communities that we serve,” Livingston said. “We are proud to support such a worthy cause.”

VINES is a non-profit organization that empowers people to improve their lives through gardening and connecting urban consumers to rural farmers.

