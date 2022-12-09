Binghamton man sentenced to more than 70 years to life in prison for murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Lance Johnson of Binghamton was sentenced to more 70 years to life in prison in connection to the murder of Alison Salisbury of Binghamton and the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks of Conklin.

The shooting happened in August 2020. Johnson was found guilty in July this year.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said Johnson, who is currently 48 years old was sentenced on seven counts and would not be eligible for parole until the age of 130, effectively making him ineligible.

“A number of those charges run consecutively, which means one after the other. The first and second counts, murder and attempted murder are consecutive to one another. The criminal use of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence are also consecutive to both of those so that adds up to somewhere in the range of 77 or 79 years to life,” said Lucas Finely SR. ADA of Broome County

Finely said with Johnson’s prior criminal history and the action for which he was convicted in this case, it mandated in the court’s mind he received the absolute maximum sentence.

