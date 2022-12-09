Endicott man arrested on gun charges

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested an Endicott man on gun charges over the weekend.

State Police said 30-year-old Curtis Phifer, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree on Dec. 4. Both charges are felonies.

Police said troopers on patrol saw a vehicle with vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street in Endicott.

During an investigation, troopers learned that Phifer has a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle was not insured. The troopers subsequently located a loaded gun that is not New York SAFE Act compliant.

Phifer also does not possess a gun permit, police said.

