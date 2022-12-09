Kenny Chesney to perform at the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

(WBNG) -- Country star Kenny Chesney will perform at the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, officials announced Friday.

The concert will be held at the En-Joie Golf Course on June 23. It is part of the “I Go Back Tour.”

The Zac Brown Band performed at the golf course last summer. Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5 and others have performed in previous years.

The 52nd DICK’S Sporting Goods Open tournament will be held from June 19 to 25, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.